Truist Financial Corp Invests $2.73 Million in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 11.13% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $872,000.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Price Performance

KHYB stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

