Truist Financial Corp Invests $2.69 Million in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Ducommun as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $41.94 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $506.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

