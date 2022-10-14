Truist Financial Corp Invests $2.65 Million in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 9.98% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of REVS opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

