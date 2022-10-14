Truist Financial Corp Invests $2.65 Million in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 9.98% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of REVS opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $22.00.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (REVS)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.