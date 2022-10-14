Truist Financial Corp Has $2.71 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,192 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 38,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,899 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 83,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

