Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,177 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRA. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.2% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $132,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

FRA stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

