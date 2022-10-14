Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,500,064,000 after purchasing an additional 229,114 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,711,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Cognex stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

