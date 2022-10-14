Truist Financial Corp Acquires 272 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SL Green Realty worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 92,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.43. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

