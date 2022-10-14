TPG Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 49,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE COP opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average is $102.34.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. MKM Partners increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.16.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

