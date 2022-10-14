TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $310,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $391,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

