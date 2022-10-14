TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.87 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.23 and its 200 day moving average is $169.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

