Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $100,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 256,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 14.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.