SSE (LON:SSE) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. SSE traded as low as GBX 1,439 ($17.39) and last traded at GBX 1,449.50 ($17.51), with a volume of 208066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,456.50 ($17.60).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,943.43 ($23.48).

SSE Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,699.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,742.48.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

