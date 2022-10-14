Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.3 %

CG opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

