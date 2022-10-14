Southern Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,179.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average is $126.18. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.