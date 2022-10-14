Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Drops By 95.0%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSL Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $87.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. CSL has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $117.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

Featured Stories

