Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expands By 1,836.2%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,700 shares, a growth of 1,836.2% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 69.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.25.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics

About Avenue Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.