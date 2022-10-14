Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expands By 1,836.2%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,700 shares, a growth of 1,836.2% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 69.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.25.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.