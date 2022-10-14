Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,813 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,399.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,327,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,287,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

