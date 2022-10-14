Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 722 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.18.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.



