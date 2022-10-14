Sather Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,099.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

