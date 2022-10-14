Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,140.50

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,140.50 ($13.78) and last traded at GBX 1,148.50 ($13.88), with a volume of 250736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,213.50 ($14.66).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Persimmon to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,440 ($41.57) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,448.14 ($29.58).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,476.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,842.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.06.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

