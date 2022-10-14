NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $143.17 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.74.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

