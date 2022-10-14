NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,207,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $95,032,000 after purchasing an additional 195,940 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

