New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 7,174 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $19,344,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $14,341,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $2,244,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 320,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average is $153.91. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.35.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

