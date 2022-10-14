NatWest Group plc Purchases 1,366 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NatWest Group plc raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.8% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Apple by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 82,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 7,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Trading Up 3.4 %

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.