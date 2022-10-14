Monte Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,593,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $234.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

