Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $192,869,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $331.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $437.43 and its 200-day moving average is $430.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $514,031.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,838,605.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $514,031.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,838,605.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

