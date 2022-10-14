Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,593,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,207 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Trading Up 3.8 %

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

