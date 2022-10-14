Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,824 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.6% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% during the second quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 94.1% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 264,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,971,000 after buying an additional 128,304 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 49,054 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

