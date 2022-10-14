Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,220.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

