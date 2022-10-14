Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $19.03 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,075 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $234.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.53 and its 200 day moving average is $266.84.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

