Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 8,334 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

ESMT opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -982.00.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,519,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in EngageSmart by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 890,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 529,285 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 298,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 148,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

