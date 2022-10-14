Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 8,334 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
ESMT opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -982.00.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of EngageSmart
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
