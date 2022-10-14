iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 11,087 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average daily volume of 7,154 call options.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,023.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

