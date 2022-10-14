Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,027.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,027 ($24.49) and last traded at GBX 2,027 ($24.49), with a volume of 3231379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,006 ($24.24).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($27.19) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,248 ($27.16).

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,908.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,812.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 944.13.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Further Reading

