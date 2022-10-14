GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,572 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

