Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,682 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $7,668,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

