GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,972,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GFS opened at $50.49 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion and a PE ratio of 56.10.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

