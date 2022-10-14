Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

