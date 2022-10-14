First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a growth of 1,967.3% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FIXD opened at $42.94 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
