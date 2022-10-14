First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a growth of 1,967.3% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $42.94 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 226,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 97,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

