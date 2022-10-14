First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in September

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $131.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

