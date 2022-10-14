First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $360,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $12,833,000.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.41.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

