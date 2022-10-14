First Pacific Financial Has $3.42 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $234.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

