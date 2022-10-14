Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,109 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $152,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

FDVV stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

