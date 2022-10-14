Exeter Financial LLC Has $542,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
