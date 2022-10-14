Exeter Financial LLC Has $542,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

