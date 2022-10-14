Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 171,711 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,548.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,711 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,149.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.5% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,995.5% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,995.3% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average of $126.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

