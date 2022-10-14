Donald L. Hagan LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $234.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.38.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

