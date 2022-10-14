Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 8,484 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,797.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $509,837,000 after buying an additional 4,581,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

