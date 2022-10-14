Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,995.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

