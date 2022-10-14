Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,193.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

