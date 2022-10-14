Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRBG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.