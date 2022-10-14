Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corebridge Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRBG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

